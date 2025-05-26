Terry Cutler, International Award-Winning Cybersecurity Expert

Terry shared his journey into cybersecurity, highlighting his early interest in computers and his specialized training, including a Certified Ethical Hacker course with students from the FBI and CIA. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and cybersecurity experts to ensure effective security solutions. With nearly a decade of experience in business and over 30 years in IT, terry has created a successful digital course that has educated over 40,000 students globally.

To learn more, visit: https://www.cyologylabs.com/channelnext