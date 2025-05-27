Kyle Fenske, Director North American Channel of Scale Computing will showcase the company’s offerings, addressing challenges posed by VMware, particularly the rising renewal costs for partners. He reiterated Scale Computing’s commitment to a channel-focused strategy, contrasting it with VMware’s approach, and highlighted a recent partnership with Veeam to facilitate transitions away from VMware.

Join him and other great vendors and speakers at ChannelNext Central on June 2nd and 3rd in Niagara Falls, ON.

