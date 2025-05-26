Scott O’Rourke, CRO of Contrast Security, talked about the company’s transition to a channel-first organization and its innovative application security strategy. He explained that traditional security tools often create backlogs for DevOps teams by identifying non-exploitable vulnerabilities, whereas Contrast’s approach emphasizes real-time monitoring of applications in production to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, thereby reducing pressure on DevOps teams. The company is enhancing its channel partner program by increasing margins for channel-sourced opportunities and ensuring compensation neutrality for the sales team.

