Canadian businesses will have greater access to cyber insurance through an expanded partnership between cybersecurity firm Sophos and cyber insurance vendor Cysurance. Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) customers in Canada will have access to lower cyber insurance rates and premiums from Cysurance, as is the case with their existing US and Australia partnerships.

Sally Adam, Senior Director of Marketing at Sophos, discussed the company’s growth from a UK-focused entity to a global leader in cybersecurity. She addressed the complexities of cybersecurity insurance, noting the increasing demand and affordability challenges. She explained the impact of professional cyber criminals and the emergence of ransomware as a service on the insurance industry, leading to changes in policies and coverage requirements.

She also talked about Sophos’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service and its role in improving cybersecurity and helping organizations access affordable insurance.

More info can be found at www.cysurance.com/sophos