Jacksonville, Florida-based Quadrant Information Security, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, has announced the availability of its Free Dark Web Reports offering organizations critical insights into compromised credentials and leaked information on the Dark Web, along with actionable advice on how to address them.

Jeff Foresman, President of Services at Quadrant, outlined the company’s offerings, including MDR, offensive security, and penetration testing, specifically designed for managed service providers (MSPs). He highlighted the challenges of building an in-house security operations center (SOC) due to high costs and staffing issues, positioning outsourcing as a more feasible solution. He also emphasized Quadrant’s rapid response capabilities, with service level agreements (SLAs) measured in minutes, and the importance of direct communication between customers and analysts for personalized service. He also discussed the significance of monitoring dark web credentials and providing free dark web reports, alongside the necessity of continuous penetration testing and phishing simulations.