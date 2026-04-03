Roger Brulotte, CEO, talked about LeaseWeb’s presence and positioning in Canada, focusing on how its local infrastructure and services address customer needs around sovereignty, cost predictability, and AI governance. Roger described LeaseWeb as an international infrastructure and hybrid cloud provider operating three Canadian data centers and offering colocation, dedicated servers, private cloud, and public cloud services; he emphasized human-centric support and capacity-controlled, predictable solutions as differentiators from hyperscalers. Since data sovereignty and AI governance are top concerns for regulated sectors such as government, healthcare, and legal, LeaseWeb’s design deliberately supports sovereignty requirements.

Roger also described how MSPs should partner with LeaseWeb: MSPs need accessible, integratable infrastructure that fits their go-to-market strategy and margin models, with hybrid approaches and cost-management tools to balance elasticity and predictable spend.