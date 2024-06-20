Interview with Laura Préfontaine, VP Partner Channel and Gabriel Bergeron, Partner Account Executive of ITCloud.

Julian discussed the successful IT Cloud Altitude event with Laura and Gabriel, emphasizing its role in fostering community and peer-to-peer communication among MSPs. The company’s growth strategies, values, and the support received from AppDirect were also discussed. The importance of enabling partners with new technology and the overall positive impact of the event on building strong business relationships were highlighted.