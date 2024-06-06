Interview with Eric Beauchemin, President at Grav-ITI. Eric discussed the ITCloud Altitude event, which focused on cybersecurity and AI integration. He emphasized the importance of understanding and responsibly using AI to enhance efficiency while ensuring data security, particularly with Microsoft Copilot. The conversation also touched on the significance of training employees to identify and respond to potential cybersecurity threats, as well as the affordability of security measures and the potential costs of a security breach.