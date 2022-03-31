Come meet team Sherweb in-person on April 7th in Saint Sauveur, Quebec. There is a lot of new stuff for MSPs to know about the latest Microsoft partner policies. Beyond Microsoft you can explore a massive line-up of managed services including VOIP, UCaaS, NOC, Mail Protection, Security, BackUp, Cloud Infrastructure and more. There are many business opportunities that Sherweb can help you to add to your portfolio and they are ready to help you become a success. Just meeting this one Cloud distributor is worth you making the trip on April 7. See you there! Register here to attend or visit https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext-east-2022/