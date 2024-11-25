Cheryl Rang, VP Technology Solutions at Ingram Micro

Cheryl discussed the increasing importance of hyperscaler marketplaces for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and the need for them to communicate effectively with end users regarding their cloud commitments. She presented a structured approach for MSPs, emphasizing the value of existing relationships with major platforms like AWS, GCP, or Azure, and highlighted the benefits of Ingram Micro’s platform for holistic solution management. She also noted that hyperscalers provide credits that can be utilized for additional software, enhancing the overall solution for end users and positioning MSPs as comprehensive providers.

