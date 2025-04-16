Joe Graci, is on a mission of assisting channel partners in enhancing their business practices and valuations. He noted that many partners lack awareness of their financial standing, which can negatively impact their exit strategies. He emphasized the need for a strategic focus on valuation and operational efficiency, incorporating best practices and emerging technologies such as AI and cybersecurity.



