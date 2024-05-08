Extensis announced it is partnering with Climb Channel Solutions to expand Extensis’ reseller network in North America.

Following the release of the Extensis Creative Intelligence Suite™ – an all-in-one suite that provides best-in-class font management, frictionless creative asset management, font usage and license compliance reporting capabilities, and creative risk management – North American channel resellers will now be able to offer the Extensis solution to creative teams across America and Canada.

The Creative Intelligence Suite is the successor to leading font managers Suitcase Fusion and Universal Type Server. Extensis’ new software builds on the success of its predecessors while integrating new technology to help creative teams simplify creative operations, remove barriers in creative projects, mitigate risk and access analytical insights.

Climb Channel Solutions, which specializes in bringing speciality and emerging software to North America, will distribute the Creative Intelligence Suite to resellers as an add-on revenue opportunity for Adobe Creative Cloud Sales and their overall creative portfolios. The Extensis channel team will work closely with Climb, supporting their distribution of the product with training, marketing collateral and sales incentives.

“We have a line card of over one hundred transacting vendor partners that we connect with our list of over 7,000 global resellers. Climb enables field teams to have a full understanding of the products we offer providing the right solution to the right reseller,” said Sarah Gobell, Channel Account Manager at Climb.

“The Extensis team is incredibly responsive, which helps us understand the product and how to sell it. Adding Extensis’ solutions to our line card is a value to our reseller base and we can’t wait to see continued success with our partnership.”

Paul Newton, Channel Manager – Americas, at Extensis said: “Bringing Extensis’ software to North America allows us to reach a significant market and partnering with a distributor that is channel focused helps streamline the process. Climb has an incredible record of bringing software to the right market and we are excited to watch the partnership flourish.”

With 30 years’ experience in creative asset management solutions, Extensis is currently building on its relationships with fourteen global distributors to expand the reach of its industry-leading solutions to creative teams on an international scale.

About the Extensis Creative Intelligence Suite

The Creative Intelligence Suite has two annual subscription levels: Extensis Connect℠ and Extensis Connect + Insight℠.

Both tiers integrate with Adobe Creative Cloud, simplifying previously complicated and expensive processes for the end user.

• Extensis Connect™ is the industry’s first solution that unifies font and creative asset management. Teams of all sizes can now store all creative assets in one location, so the design elements needed for projects are easy to find, manage, share, and integrate with creative software including Adobe Creative Cloud. Connect adds a layer of security and reporting to creative operations through robust permission controls; font license management; single sign-on; and font usage, license compliance, and team utilization and activity reports.

• Extensis Connect + Insight™ builds upon Connect, adding a layer of creative risk management that mitigates risk in all stages of the creative process, and reduces the need for last minute project auditing fire drills. Connect + Insight’s Project Risk Scanning scans for font usage risks within projects before production, pinpoints identified risks in project files, and provides a Font Risk Assessment Report with suggested steps for risk resolution. This report addresses six critical font risk areas: missing fonts (including system and subscription fonts), unlicensed fonts, font licenses expiring in less than 90 days, expired font licenses, over utilized font licenses (fonts installed on more systems than the license allows), and outdated font formats.



For information about being an Extensis reseller in North America, please visit https://www.climbcs.com/resellers/ or call 1- 800-847-7078.

To learn more about Extensis, visit www.extensis.com

Source: Extensis