Yoav Susz, GM US of Atera, provided an overview of the company, highlighting its comprehensive IT platform that integrates Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) with Professional Services Automation (PSA). He discussed Atera’s competitive edge over rivals like ConnectWise and Kaseya, particularly through its AI-driven features such as Autopilot and Copilot, which enhance technician efficiency by automating common tasks and providing direct access to diagnostics from support tickets. Additionally, he outlined Atera’s unique business model, which charges Managed Service Providers (MSPs) based on the number of technicians rather than endpoints, facilitating cost savings and operational efficiency. He also detailed the migration process for MSPs transitioning from other systems, emphasizing the immediate value provided by the Atera agent and the support available for data migration.

The discussion also addressed the operational challenges MSPs face in achieving efficiency and profitability, with Yoav sharing success stories that demonstrated significant time savings and improved ticket resolution rates through AI automation. He elaborated on the potential of AI to transform MSP operations by automating knowledge generation and addressing recurring issues, while also expressing a desire to expand AI capabilities for proactive issue resolution.

The company also announced 3 new appointments to set the company up for success as it looks to formally launch its much-anticipated Autopilot product in 2025.

