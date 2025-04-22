Ingram Micro recently announced the Xvantage Integration Hub. The new center is designed to remove the complexity around a connected ecosystem using AI and the power of the platform to introduce more simplicity at scale, resulting in elevated experience for everyone.

In this discussion, Sanjib Sahoo, President, Global Platform Group at Ingram Micro, highlighted the company’s goal of creating an integrated ecosystem that enhances user experience, moving away from fragmented marketplaces. He emphasized the importance of data in connecting vendors and customers, noting that Ingram Micro reaches nearly 90% of the global population.

He also addressed the challenges enterprises face in data utilization, pointing out that less than 5% of data is typically useful. He discussed the incremental journey of data improvement and the significance of harmonizing data to build accurate AI models. The integration of AI has transformed their approach to sales, shifting from a traditional order-taking model to a proactive order-making strategy.

This change allows partners to identify new opportunities and enhances their ability to solve customer problems. Sanjib also stressed the need for integrating back-office operations with front-office sales to streamline processes and improve efficiency.

You can see the U.S. Xvantage Integrations Hub here: https://usa.ingrammicro.com/cep/app/integrationshub/appstodownload