Guest: Carlo Spalvieri, Senior Presales System Engineer at Arctic Wolf, a cybersecurity company that provides security operations and risk management services.

Carlo discussed Arctic Wolf’s mission as a cybersecurity operations company dedicated to improving clients’ security postures through effective tool utilization and vulnerability management. He stressed the importance of organizations operationalizing their security tools and continuously assessing risks. Arctic Wolf’s channel-only strategy involves collaboration exclusively with MSPs, enabling these partners to resell or co-manage services while allowing clients to retain their existing tools. He emphasized the flexibility and partnership model that Arctic Wolf provides to its channel partners, enhancing their cybersecurity capabilities.