AppDirect announces the closure of its acquisition of vCom Solutions at a value over $100 million. The acquisition includes vCom’s network and mobility lifecycle management platform as well as the Buyers’ Club program and managed services. vCom will be fully integrating their platform into AppDirect’s recently launched unified lifecycle management platform. vCom transitioned to a channel-first company by spinning out the direct sales team as independent advisors over the past couple of years, consistent with AppDirect’s channel-first approach. Those advisors will now operate under a different brand. The deal – the latest of several acquisitions – rounds out AppDirect’s tech stack to provide advisors network and mobility lifecycle management in one converged platform.

“vCom is a powerful platform that improves visibility and control over mobility and network infrastructure, providing the tools for businesses to save time, money and make informed decisions about their technology. Integrating vCom’s lifecycle management platform, Buyers’ Club network, and mobile solutions into the AppDirect procurement suite will expand our customers’ ability to manage the end-to-end lifecycle of all of their technology in one single platform,” said Nicolas Desmarais, CEO and chairman of AppDirect. “From software and infrastructure to hardware, energy, and now network and mobile, we’re delivering on our vision to provide the everything store for business through our advisor community.”

AppDirect empowers technology advisors to offer differentiated levels of services to earn greater wallet share from existing customers and new prospects. This acquisition allows AppDirect to give its partner community access to vCom’s wholesale Buyers’ Club, increasing its 14,000 advisors’ ability to earn additional commission on the services they sell today. vCom and its Buyers’ Club are now an integral part of AppDirect’s catalog and solution set available to its technology advisors and partners.

“Joining forces with AppDirect will allow us to accelerate our shared vision of a single platform and destination for IT to manage their technology. Just as Salesforce provides the tools for sales to manage the lifecycle of a customer and Workday provides the tools for HR to manage the lifecycle of an employee, AppDirect and vCom together provide the tools for IT to manage the lifecycle of their technology spend,” said Gary Storm, CEO at vCom. “Together, we’ll continue delivering the same great customer service and support, and create exciting new revenue opportunities for advisors.”

This acquisition is the latest in a series of acquisitions including Tackle.io, the preeminent cloud go-to-market platform that supports over $20B in cloud marketplace transactions. The vCom acquisition marks another step on AppDirect’s path towards becoming the everything store for businesses through its advisors. The company has also made strategic acquisitions to streamlinehardware and energy purchases in both America and Canada, in addition to new platforms for managed services and marketplace solutions.

