With Likky Lavji and Beata Jirava of Dante Group

The discussion focused on the challenges and opportunities within the managed service provider (MSP) sector, particularly in light of external pressures such as tariffs and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Likky shared his experience of adapting his business during the pandemic, while Beata emphasized the importance of self-sustainability and recalibrating priorities in response to discomfort.

The role of soft skills in enhancing leadership and organizational effectiveness was a key theme, with Beata discussing her journey from athletics to advocating for leadership and self-awareness. She stressed the significance of understanding one’s identity and emotions in effective leadership. Likky reflected on his own leadership journey, noting the development of an assessment tool to help individuals identify blind spots that hinder team dynamics. (You can take this free assessment test at https://likkylavji.com/). Both emphasized the need for self-care, wellness, and communication to foster a positive work environment, arguing that a balanced approach benefits both employees and customers.

The conversation also addressed the mental health challenges faced by IT professionals, with Likky advocating for a mindset shift to improve well-being in the industry. He noted generational differences in workplace priorities, highlighting younger employees’ focus on work-life balance. The importance of open communication and understanding diverse styles within teams was underscored by Beata, who called for organizations to assess core values and identify gaps.