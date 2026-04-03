What will Gabriela be doing at ChannelNEXT?

Tech leaders spend their careers strengthening systems, protecting infrastructure, and optimizing performance.

But what about the infrastructure behind the leader?

Gabriela will explore how relationship dynamics, communication patterns, and emotional leadership shape the way leaders perform under pressure.

Part 1 – Guided Conversation

We open with several questions to frame the conversation around Top of mental health and relationships – leadership under pressure, relationship intelligence in high-performance teams, emotional resilience in tech, and the unseen cost of success.

Part 2 – Live Audience Q&A

After a short conversation the audience takes over. Using the Slido app, we collect real-time anonymous questions from attendees. This is where the magic happens. When people can ask difficult questions anonymously, they go deeper. The answers become highly tailored, practical, and immediately applicable.

This will address:

* Address real, current challenges tech leaders are facing

* Create psychological safety through anonymous participation

* Deliver customized value rather than generic advice

Expect a thoughtful and practical discussion about the human side of high performance!

Watch preview: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-gabriela-embon-at-channelnext-east-2026/

Learn More or Register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/