The theme this year is BreakTheBias. “Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias. Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.”

Learn more at: https://www.internationalwomensday.com

In keeping with this theme, we decided to highlight some of the news interviews we did in the past with some outstanding women. They talked about their journey in the tech industry. They talked about their challenges, triumphs, mentors and vision for the future. All are in support of having more women, more diversity and more equality in the industry.

The struggle is real, but it is being overcome more each day. As the story of these and other amazing women ripple throughout the industry and get shared and re-shared over and over, it will send a louder message. Eventually the tipping point will happen and the need for this effort will subside. We look forward to this day!

In the meantime, we will continue to bring you the stories of women and all diversity in the tech World. We know that diversity in the IT sector is mission critical to its future survival and growth. We also know that there is a growing shortage of talent in the tech industry that must be filled. We know that there is already room for more women and diversity in industry.

No one can solve this problem by themselves, but we do believe that at least part of the answer is in the hands of these women that we interview. We will continue to support the mission.

You can be a part of the solution by taking action now: