HP Inc. celebrated the one-year anniversary of its HP Amplify Impact program, an industry-first partner assessment and training program that enables partners to drive positive change by leveraging HP’s Sustainable Impact strategy. With 61% of people believing sustainability is mandatory for businesses, HP’s commitment to Sustainable Impact helped the company win more than $1 billion in new sales in 2020 working toward its ambitious goal to become the most sustainable and just technology company by 2030.

The announcement also includes the program’s expansion into 24 countries across Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific and Japan. Now available in 42 countries around the world, more than 10,000 channel partners have the opportunity to join HP in optimizing sustainability-driven sales while generating meaningful impact on Climate Action, Human Rights and Digital Equity goals.

HP continues to build its strong and steady momentum in sustainability after recently acquiring Choose Packaging, a packaging development company and inventor of the only commercially available zero-plastic paper bottle in the world.

Listen to our chat with Frances Edmonds of HP Canada, on the news and the success Canadian partners have had as part of this program.