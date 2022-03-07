The list of companies cutting ties with Russia is growing fast. In the 10 days since Russia began their invasion of Ukraine, more than 90 global corporations have either pulled out of or have announced plans to leave Russia.

On top of this, nearly every government on the planet has condemned Russia’s move to take over Ukraine. Only Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria support Russia’s move. Even China who announced a closer relationship with Russia said that invading sovereign nations is never something they support.

What can any one person or company do to stop the madness of this war with Ukraine?

While governments and country leaders are throwing everything they can at the problem to stop this war, it still continues and from what we see in the real news, it seems to be getting worse.

It is quite a statement that I read in the BBC news that said Putin will give safe passage to Ukrianians if they evacuate to Russia. One would assume at the very least, safe passage to women, children and the elderly fleeing from the kill zone should be allowed, but this is something very different. It feels more like hatred and revenge. Two qualities that no leader of any country should possess.

As more companies cut ties with Russia, it’s going to put even more pressure on its economy and people. People will lose their jobs. Local companies will close. Necessities will become unaffordable. Hunger will build. Desperation will grow. The snowball effect will continue to get larger.

The hope is that either the internal pressures will impact Putin or the pain the people experience will cause a backlash against Putin’s government and lead to either a revolution or a change in course. All signs point to a long drawn out struggle and the end result is anyone’s guess.

The big question is whether or when the Russian people will decide that enough is enough? Will there be a tipping point where the power shifts to the people?

We already see uprisings in Russia and the forces that are crushing them. Remarkable that a law could be passed to put people in prison for 15 years if they talk out against the war. Nothing more needs to be said as this tells you everything you need to know about the regime. But then again, the writing on this wall was clear for anyone to see over the past 20 years under Putin. I am not sure any of this is a surprise to most people.

What is surprising is the doubling down of Putin’s mission in spite of all the pressure mounting on all fronts. All dictators would have already backed down with far less pressure. Now may not be the time to analyse what or why this is happening. It’s happening. Now is the time to stand up and push back.

While the hands of many countries are tied in fear of an all out WW3, it’s their responsibility to have prevented this. Maybe Crimea was the elephant in the room to indicate this was coming? Now, they all have to step up and fix this. Every country leader is being watched by their citizens to see what they do and hold them accountable.

Speaking only for Canada, we are watching our Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and we are expecting him to step up. I know many Canadians are doing whatever they can to support Ukraine. In Toronto even dog owners are gathering donations. These are more sad days and just when we were all starting to feel some hope as the pandemic seems to be receding, here we go again! Can the World and its people catch a break?

Last but not least, Everyone should watch the documentary on Ukraine about its last revolution. See it on Netflix “Winter On Fire”. This will explain everything. It will also help you to understand why Zelensky has become the unlikely President and now the hero of Ukraine and the World. I am sure many World leaders wish they had the character and determination of Zelensky. History is being written as we speak!

There is a terrible saying in sales…”If you can’t get it, wreck it” Let us hope that Putin and his enablers will not wreck it.

Here is a partial list (so far) of companies cutting ties with Russia: