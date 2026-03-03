We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Joe Ussia, CEO of Infinite IT, talked about Infinite IT’s background, current structure, and market positioning to provide context for its service strategy. He traced a 26‑year trajectory beginning with a 1999 founding, a subsequent period away from the business, and a 16‑year operating partnership with Chris Stock that helped transition the firm from independent consulting into a multi‑unit managed services and managed intelligence provider.

Joe described the company’s service portfolio and market focus, highlighting managed services, connectivity and data center solutions, cybersecurity, and governance, risk and compliance offerings. He also summarized certifications and audit practices that support data handling and privacy—ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and SOC 2 Type 2—and stated plans to pursue ISO 20000 certification with readiness expected by fall.

