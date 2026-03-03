Online MASTERMIND Intensives – Starting this March we are launching the first 2 cohorts of the Online Mastermind INTENSIVE. It’s a 12-week, online, weekly mastermind where, for one hour a week, an intimate group of your peers helps you troubleshoot challenges, spot opportunities, and leverage “hive mind” solutions — so you never have to white-knuckle your way through on your own.

Masterminds will be led by Natalie Benitah – InsideOut Impact Group, and Glynis E. Devine, She-Suite Leaders.

One cohort will be held Wednesdays 4 – 5 p.m. ET and one cohort Thursdays from noon- 1 ET – each cohort will run weekly for 12 weeks.

As a member of this program, you’ll access:

a curated network of women in tech connected to leading channel and WIT communities worldwide, so you’re always one conversation away from an answer!

a private resource vault with articles, tools, templates on any professional or personal topic the group needs, , so you don’t waste time reinventing.

a dedicated online space to share wins, questions, and tough days between calls so you never feel isolated.

priority consideration to be interviewed in the eChannelNEWS Women in Tech series and amplify your story to the broader channel.

VIP seating at ChannelNEXT events and VIP pricing for in-person WIT experiences.

the chance to have your organization’s logo featured on the My WIT Community website and other marketing materials where relevant, showcasing your commitment to women in tech.

The beauty of this online mastermind is that it’s a closed-door, unrecorded sessions so you can be radically honest, vulnerable, and ambitious without worrying who is listening.

For more information, please visit www.mywitcommunity.com