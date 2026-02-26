MSPwell, a nonprofit organization created to bring mental wellness to the forefront of the IT channel. MSPwell gives IT professionals a place to speak openly, connect with peers and get support in a safe and judgment free space.

The IT channel has always been known for its grit, long hours and constant pressure. Quiet burnout and emotional exhaustion have become too common. MSPwell was built to change that by giving the people behind the protection real tools, real support and real community.

“After decades of working in the MSP space, I’ve seen firsthand the camaraderie that exists between IT and security professionals,” said James Mignacca, Co-founder of MSPwell. “This industry shows up for each other during breaches, outages and crises, but we don’t always show up for ourselves. MSPwell was born from the recognition that we need to better support the people who support all of us every day by keeping businesses secure. If we strengthen the wellbeing of the humans behind the keyboards, we strengthen the entire ecosystem.”

MSPwell offers resources, conversations, wellness sessions at events, real stories from the field and a growing community built around honesty and connection. For the first time, mental health has a dedicated home inside the IT channel.

“MSPwell was created to normalize the conversation around stress and mental health in our industry,” said Mignacca. “The community exists so no one has to carry it alone, and Joe is the best person to drive the MSPwell vision forward. Together we represent different facets of the community which brings perspective to MSPwell ensuring the maximum impact possible.”

“When James and I first connected, we realized we had walked many of the same roads,” said Joe Ussia, Co-founder of MSPwell and CEO of Infinite IT. “People in our industry carry stress that most never see. I have felt that weight myself. MSPwell gives all of us a place to be honest about the pressure and supported in the journey. If this effort helps even one person feel less alone, then it is all worth it. This work matters and I am proud to help bring it to life for the channel.”

“MSPwell exists to improve the mental health and overall wellbeing of IT professionals by building a safe, supportive community that encourages open dialogue, reduces stigma, and provides practical resources that strengthen individuals, organizations, and the wider IT channel. As the CEO of a MSP, I know what it means to have someone there for you when you need it most, and I want to help bring that to the entire community.”

The MSPwell Executive Team also includes Larry Meador, Christine Ululati and Rob Rae. Advisory Board members include Miguel Ribeirio, Julian Lee, Corey Kirkendoll, Anastasia Zolides and MJ Patent. Together they represent MSPs, distributors, manufacturers and media from across North America.

MSPwell is free to join and open to anyone in the IT channel. Members can access resources, take part in discussions and contribute content. Vendors, manufacturers and distributors can support the mission through sponsorship. Additional Advisory Board volunteer opportunities will open later this year.

MSPwell will launch its first programming at the XChange March 2026 Conference in Orlando, Florida with the support of The Channel Company.

“XChange has always been about meaningful connections and real conversations, and mental health deserves a central place in that dialogue. We’re honored to support MSPwell and launch this initiative at XChange, where the channel’s leaders come together to learn, grow and lead with intention. This partnership reflects our shared belief that well being and business success go hand in hand.” Bill Jones, President, Communities, The Channel Company

MSPwell will also be participating at ChannelNext (run by TechnoPlanet) events across Canada this year in order to support its mission to help as many IT professionals as possible.

“Mental health has always been one of the most overlooked challenges in the IT channel. The pressure on our community is constant and it affects every part of a professional’s life. MSPwell is bringing this issue to the front of the conversation and giving our industry a place it has needed for a long time. I am proud to support this vision and have MSPwell at all our Canadian events. We need to stand with each other to keep our channel strong.” Julian Lee, President, TechnoPlanet

MSPwell has partnered with both The Channel Company and TechnoPlanet to provide media coverage to our communities across North America.