Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat, talked about Infinidat’s strong performance, noting an 85-90% quarterly partner growth rate in 2025. He outlined five key IT trends for 2026, including accelerated vendor/partner consolidation, necessary geographic expansion, and the urgent need to integrate cybersecurity and AI service offerings. Eric emphasized the high cyber risk—with only 6% of executives feeling prepared—and warned partners about the legal exposure from improper AI usage. Both agreed that partner success now hinges on hiring software experts and shifting toward consulting services.

