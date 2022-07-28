StorONE announced a new pricing model that enables customers to scale for free, driven by a significant software update to the StorONE Storage Engine. The combination enables companies to improve performance, increase density, lower costs and permanently end storage migrations.

StorONE’s Scale-for-Free pricing model is based on the number of drives in use, not total capacity. The new model breaks free of expensive capacity-based license schemes that punish customers for using high-density drives, keeping them from enjoying hardware innovation.

The StorONE Storage Engine is a complete rewrite of storage I/O, auto-tiering, and erasure coding, enabling customers to enjoy the benefits of modern flash and hard disk drive densities without risking data or performance. StorONE’s new pricing model encourages the use of the highest-density drives available and upgrades as newer higher-density options are available, without data migration and without paying additional software license fees.

“With all the exciting innovations that StorONE is introducing in its new release, the most exciting change for ATK is the drive-based pricing model,” said Dustin Brandt, CIO, America’s Test Kitchen. “StorONE is enabling us to scale without having to consider software licensing limitations. Now we can focus on how to optimize our environment to use the best, highest capacity drives available, knowing that there will be operational and budget consistency, which is just one more element of value from StorONE.”

“Customers often say to us that they’d love to do an upgrade but can’t afford the licensing costs associated with adding capacity from new drives or they can’t afford all the flash drives that the vendor requires to meet performance expectations,” said Eric Johnson, CEO of StorONE reseller Fulcrum Technology Solutions. “While they may find savings in adopting new hardware, the penalty of capacity-based pricing wipes out that benefit. StorONE’s new Scale-for-Free model eliminates that tradeoff and allows us an easier path to providing the upgrades our customers need.”

“StorONE has always been about efficiency, and our Scale-for-Free, drive-based pricing model is the next step in maximizing storage environments,” said Gal Naor, StorONE Co-Founder and CEO. “Now organizations can more easily take advantage of per-drive capacity expansion without worrying about their software licensing fees.”

Innovation Powered by a Revolutionary Storage IO Engine

Auto-Tiering and Metadata Management

Powering the new pricing model is a major update to the StorONE Storage Engine, available immediately. Introducing an advanced new auto-tiering algorithm that provides consistent performance in hybrid configurations, combined with StorONE vRAID, the company’s industry-leading RAID rebuild capabilities, organizations now can safely use the highest-density flash and hard disk drives without concern of inconsistent performance or prolonged drive-recovery efforts.

Metadata management has been enhanced, enabling customers to scale to 20 PBs without needing a TB+ of memory like competing solutions require. And now, with StorONE’s new pricing model, there is no pricing penalty for moving to the higher-density drives.

Ransomware with Telemetry

As ransomware continues to be a daily threat to most organizations, StorONE has enhanced its 360° ransomware protection with new telemetry information that alerts when an organization is under attack and pinpoints the best immutable copy of data to use for recovery. Additional protection has been added with two-factor authentication to help prohibit unauthorized access.

Flexible Data Encryption

Moving away from a one-size-fits-all that is typical in the industry, StorONE is now providing data encryption on either an application level, where supported or volume level, where more appropriate, as with NAS or some hypervisors. Organizations that require complete encryption across all data can select self-encrypting drives, which the new release supports.

Additional New Features

• HTML5 GUI interface allows control of the StorONE engine from any location and almost any device.

• RESTful API support enables automation and integration of StorONE into existing operations consoles.

Source: StroONE