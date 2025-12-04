Guest: Omry Farajun, President of Storage Guardian, a full-service data protection and disaster recovery (DR) company, founded in 1999, that specializes in providing affordable, enterprise-grade solutions to companies of all sizes, with a strong focus on serving MSPs.

Omry discussed the company’s innovative strategies for data backup and incident response, emphasizing the customization of BDR APIs to cater to the needs of MSPs. He highlighted the importance of offsite data storage in enhancing cybersecurity and introduced their award-winning VR runbook, designed to assist partners in developing thorough disaster recovery and incident response plans. He also cautioned about the heightened risk of cyber incidents during holiday seasons, urging businesses to ensure they are well-prepared.

