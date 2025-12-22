Ingram Micro provided an inside look at its growing relationship with Proofpoint Inc., a global leader in human- and agent-centric security, and the first security SaaS company to use the Xvantage platform to automate and digitally transform its go-to-market B2B footprint.

Speed, service, and scale are three of the many company and customer benefits Proofpoint is experiencing by standardizing on Xvantage’s proven AI framework. By automating its engagement model, Proofpoint is introducing more efficiency and evolving its partner experience from transactional to more interactive, which helps partners to accelerate growth and deliver better outcomes for customers.

“Proofpoint is seeing the power of our AI-powered digital experience platform in action and realizing the positive and growing impact Xvantage will continue to bring to the company, their channel team, and their customers,” said Paul Bay, CEO, Ingram Micro.

“Ingram Micro has helped us digitize, integrate, and scale the volume B2B go-to-market cycle with Xvantage—meeting us where we are today and working together to redefine the future of how we create and capture more value using this platform,” said Proofpoint CEO Sumit Dhawan. “With Xvantage, we are enabling our partners to purchase in real time our industry-leading collaboration and data security platform to help organizations protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently.”

A Flagship Engagement Built on a Shared Vision of Success

In January 2025, Proofpoint shifted a portion of its award-winning solutions, which secure how people, data, and AI agents connect across email, cloud, and collaboration tools, to be offered and managed through Ingram Micro’s industry-leading, AI-led digital experience platform. Within the first ten months of deploying Xvantage, Proofpoint has seen the following gains in efficiency, effectiveness, and engagement:

Multiple opportunities for resellers to create value over the solution lifecycle—including services and renewals with solution expansion

Automation of the quote-to-cash processes, which reduces time spent and helps shorten sales cycles

Greater partner enablement and SMB satisfaction because of rapid, digitally driven response times and ready-made professional service delivery

Proofpoint and Ingram Micro’s mutual channel partners also benefit from the full end-to-end API integration offered within the new Xvantage Integration Hub, reducing the time spent on technology integrations from months to minutes. Additional features and functionality including deal registration and price protection are set to be released soon.

“We are thrilled to provide Xvantage’s intelligent integrations to scale Proofpoint’s success and introduce B2C automation to remove the friction of typical B2B interactions throughout the customer and employee journey,” noted Bay.

“Using the pricing capabilities within Ingram Micro Xvantage has allowed for a more efficient and streamlined process for quoting Proofpoint at Insight,” said Charlie Rogers, Sr. Partner Specialist, Insight. “Our reps can get a quote in a matter of minutes as opposed to days, saving time for our reps, allowing time-sensitive deals to close sooner, and most of all the better pricing allows for greater margin, which always appeals to reps and provides tremendous growth and profitability.”

“The speed of Xvantage is giving us more ‘at-bats’ for new and incremental business,” noted Andrew Bachman, Account Manager at CNI Sales, a technology and service leader that works closely with Proofpoint and Ingram Micro, and is a member of Ingram Micro’s Trust X Alliance global partner community. “The team’s relationship with Proofpoint—especially the new integration with Xvantage—makes everything so seamless that we’re actively looking for opportunities to do more business with them and use Xvantage to accelerate our relationships across the board.”

Ingram Micro President of Global Platform Group Sanjib Sahoo concludes, “We are not simply modernizing distribution. Ingram Micro is distributing intelligence and delivering tangible results by addressing B2B friction for our team, customers, and vendors with Xvantage. Our innovative approach enhances efficiencies within the ecosystem, as exemplified by our Proofpoint relationship.”

To access Proofpoint’s solutions through Ingram Micro Xvantage visit

http://www.ingrammicro.com.