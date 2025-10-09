Julian sat down with an ECN regular, Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat, a data storage company that provides high-performance, enterprise-class data storage solutions

The discussion centered on the advancements in Infinidat’s G4 platform, particularly the integration of an S3 object store that simplifies storage management for channel partners and end users. Eric highlighted the platform’s capacity to support up to 33 petabytes of memory in a single rack, allowing for flexible configurations of block, file, and object storage. The enhancements not only streamline installation processes but also address pricing concerns, resulting in a 29% reduction in entry price for end users. Performance improvements include bandwidth capabilities that are up to two times faster and overall metrics showing at least a 32% enhancement, making Infinidat’s offerings more competitive in the high-end storage market.

Eric also acknowledged the IT skills gap, emphasizing the need for solutions that simplify operations. Additionally, the G4 platform’s power efficiency improvements, which can reach up to 690%, were presented as a means to reduce costs or increase capacity for AI workloads.

For more information, check out Infinidat’s press release: https://www.infinidat.com/en/news/press-releases/infinidat-enhances-infinibox-g4-family-make-high-end-enterprise-storage

To learn more about the business value of Infinidat’s enterprise storage solutions, check out Eric’s blog: https://www.infinidat.com/en/blog/finding-common-ground-cfo-enterprise-storage

See more interviews from Infinidat here