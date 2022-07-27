Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best in breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that includes incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Their self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program.

Julian Lee recently interviewed Nuspire’s Mike Pedrick, VP of Cybersecurity Consulting, and Nancy Warehime, Director of Partner Programs about how partners can build trust and develop more effective and profitable relationships with their clients.

