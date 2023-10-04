Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced Gartner has recognized HPE Aruba Networking as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. This is the sixth year in a row that HPE Aruba Networking has been positioned in the Leaders’ Quadrant by Gartner.

In the Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report, Gartner evaluated vendors based on two primary criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor’s strengths and cautions.

“We’re proud to offer customers a secure SD-WAN platform that integrates well with all major SSE providers, as well as forming a key pillar of our single vendor SASE architecture that enables enterprises to secure their applications and maximize performance from any location or device,” said David Hughes, Chief Product and Technology Officer at HPE Aruba Networking. “We believe being named a Leader six years in a row confirms we are in a strong position to deliver best-in-class performance optimization, cloud onramp and operational capabilities that span campus, branch, WAN, and remote workers with a single business intent policy that integrates security and networking across the entire SD-WAN fabric.”

Earlier this year, HPE extended its SD-WAN leadership in the secure networking market with the acquisition of cloud security provider Axis Security. Together, EdgeConnect SD-WAN and HPE Aruba Networking SSE expand HPE Aruba Networking’s edge-to-cloud security capabilities by offering a single-vendor SASE solution to meet the increasing demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.

