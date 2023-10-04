Tipalti, a leading finance automation platform, announced it has expanded its Alliances Program, adding more than 50 new partners, dramatically growing Tipalti’s global distribution and implementation reach. Tipalti also joined the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program (QSP) and became an active participant of the BDO Alliance USA Vendor Marketing Program to add to its list of offerings. The company also broadened its offerings and enhanced integrations to continue enabling partners to meet their customers’ needs and drive business growth.

Tipalti’s extensive partner program experienced unprecedented growth since its inception in 2019, boasting a 300% YoY channel business growth rate. At present, the partner ecosystem consists of more than 570 partners, 25% of which are outside of the United States. Committed to growing with its partners, Tipalti rolled out a Partner Hub earlier this year featuring marketing resources, training videos, partner success stories, lead generation tools and more.

“Since launching our partner program, we’ve experienced remarkable growth and success through strategic collaborations. Our partners have not only accelerated our growth but have also fortified our position as industry leaders,” said Zach Svendsen, Vice President of Alliances. “They have introduced us to new markets, enhanced our credibility and fostered a network of trust that has propelled our business forward. We firmly believe our journey towards continued success lies in the power of collaboration, so we continue to forge new partnerships to unlock a future filled with limitless possibilities.”

To learn more about Tipalti’s Partner Program, or to find out how to become a partner, please visit https://tipalti.com/partners/.