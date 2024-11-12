Jason Turk, Senior Director Sales, Americas for NETGEAR

Jason presented the company’s initiative to redefine its brand perception among resellers and partners. He noted that while Netgear is primarily seen as a consumer brand, it also boasts a substantial commercial segment that contributes approximately one billion dollars in revenue. The company provides a cloud-based solution designed for integrators to efficiently manage multiple clients and locations.

Jason underscored the competitive advantage of their licensing model, which is priced at $25 per device annually, contrasting it with higher subscription costs from competitors.