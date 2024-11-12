Corey Copping, National Account Manager – Distribution at HPE Aruba Networking, providing next-gen access points to expand network capacity.

At the Ingram Micro ONE event, Corey provided an update on the company’s strong performance and the imminent integration with Juniper, emphasizing their security-first approach that includes both hardware and management solutions like Aruba Central to enhance customer experience. He also introduced developments in the HPE Networking Instant On product line aimed at small to medium businesses and discussed the transformative capabilities of Wi-Fi 7, which improves speed and location accuracy for large venues such as hospitals and educational institutions. He highlighted Aruba Central as a cloud management solution that streamlines network operations and security, facilitating the automatic configuration of access points. He reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by adapting their offerings based on feedback, with an announcement of new MSP solutions anticipated in early December.