Adaptiv Networks is a leading software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN) vendor, offering cloud-managed secure and reliable connectivity for businesses worldwide, specializing in SD-WAN solutions for the mid-market.

Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks, talked about the strategic evolution of Adaptiv Networks, amalgamating three Canadian organizations to create a next-generation SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. He underscored the importance of targeting the mid-market, focusing on simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and rapid innovation without pursuing rip-and-replace strategies. Bernard detailed the benefits of SD-WAN for mid-sized companies, including improved network reliability, enhanced cybersecurity, and better manageability, while sharing real-life examples to illustrate the critical need for reliable connectivity.