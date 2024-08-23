Do not miss Mel Rico Reyes at the upcoming Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in El Segundo, CA, as he will be presenting on three different areas of cybersecurity: insider threats, compliance and PEN testing. He will be emphasizing the importance of knowledge transfer and networking for the benefit of MSPs, MSSPs, CSOs, and SOC teams. He also mentioned the tailored mastermind sessions and the necessity of having a coach to learn from others’ mistakes and achieve goals efficiently, highlighting the benefits of real-time interaction and expertise.

Click here to learn more and register.