High Wire Networks, a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has launched a cybersecurity job training program for retiring military service members and veterans in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

As a select member of the DoD SkillBridge program, High Wire offers current and former service members a broad range of classroom education and on-the-job training designed to help them secure high-paying IT jobs that are in increasing demand.

According to the DoD, enlisted service members can be granted up to 180 days of permissive duty at the end of their time of service to focus solely on their participation in the program. In addition to veterans, the program also extends to national guard and reserve members, as well as military spouses.

Through High Wire’s SkillBridge program, participants will learn about the practical application of information technology for SMBs and large enterprises, including cybersecurity services, IT upgrades and deployments, computer networking and technical support. They can also learn about the latest innovations in computer and networking hardware, software, managed services and project management.

Chief Revenue Officer Stephen Tallent commented: “While teaching the challenges of new technologies and cyberthreats is an important component of the SkillBridge program, for us it has a deeper purpose. By providing veterans this opportunity, it furthers our overriding mission of ‘doing well by doing good.’ We will not be simply providing education and training but will also be helping these service members discover their unique talents and develop their personal brand. We will be preparing them for success in the commercial workforce, whether it be at High Wire or wherever their aspirations take them.”

The company has also launched its new Overwatch Cyber Warranty Program. The new offering can provide a financial safety net for managed service providers (MSPs) and their business clients in the event of a cybersecurity breach.

The program addresses the increasing rise in cybercrime, with malware and ransomware attacks causing breaches that can result in costly remediation and lost sales, as well as fines and penalties.

