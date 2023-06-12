Reveille is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille’s purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company’s solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity.

The company recently announced new Hyland RPA and Kofax RPA support. The new Reveille solutions provide agentless management and monitoring capabilities to ensure the continued health and productivity of the Hyland RPA and Kofax RPA platforms. This includes managing robots at scale, measuring platform operating performance, and triggering automatic recovery actions—enabling Hyland and Kofax users to understand RPA service levels through a single comprehensive dashboard view.

