SonicWall announced that Michelle Ragusa-McBain was promoted to Vice President, Global Channel Chief.

“SonicWall is a partner-first company and enabling our channel around the globe is a key priority,” said SonicWall CRO Jason Carter. “This global appointment is another sign that SonicWall is continuing to evolve and is one of the unquestioned leaders in the cybersecurity space. Along with the emphasis on SonicWall’s outside-in approach we are positioned to take our partner community to new heights in the second half of 2023.”

As Global Channel Chief, Ragusa-McBain will be responsible for driving the channel ecosystem, enabling partners to grow and profit from the outside-in shift to cybersecurity. With more than 18 years of partner experience, Ragusa-McBain has successfully led, developed, managed, and grown channel ecosystems at Cisco, Office Depot | CompuCom, and JS Group. She has led managed services, subscription/consumption models, distribution, and alliances programs. She and her teams have been recognized with numerous channel awards, and she has served on multiple boards and communities driving DE&I initiatives and developing the next generation of channel talent.

Ragusa-McBain will be highly visible in the channel community attending events like CompTIA ChannelCon, CRN NextGen, Taylor Business Group BigBig, IT By Design’s BuildIT Live, IT Nation Evolve and Connect, Canalys Global Forums, and more.

“This is an exciting time to partner with SonicWall,” said Ragusa-McBain. “Our new outside-in channel strategy is redefining success for its existing and future channel partners, who require strong security efficacy, low TCO and actionable threat intelligence.”

The announcement comes on the heels of SonicWall releasing its 2023 SonicWall Mid-Year Cyber Threat Report, which helps arm the channel with the latest cyber trends and help partners become trusted advisors to provide sound security measures to their customers.

SonicWall helps partners build, scale and manage security across cloud, hybrid and traditional environments – driving secure cloud adoption at the customer’s pace. Offering a full suite of solutions to stop targeted cyberattacks, with physical & virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, email and application security, zero-trust network access, secure VPN and wireless security, remote workforce access, secure cloud adoption, distributed network security, and secure software-defined networking.

The SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program accelerates partners’ ability to be thought leaders and game changers in the ever-evolving security landscape. From superior products and technical expertise to aggressive margins and partner loyalty, we partner to win. The SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program includes competitive margins, deal registration protection, technical training, sales enablement, rewards, and lead generation support. For more information about partnering with SonicWall, visit us at www.sonicwall.com/partners

Source: SonicWall