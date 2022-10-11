As you probably heard, Google completed its acquisition of threat intelligence leader Mandiant in order to bolster Google Cloud’s security capabilities. This news couldn’t have come at a better time given McKinsey reported earlier this year that the total costs related to cybercrime will reach $10.5T a year in 2025.

With the predicted costs of cybercrime, it’s critical that SMB’s take advantage of these new cybersecurity offerings and take as many measures as possible to prevent a cyber attack. But the real question – how can they ensure they’re taking full advantage of the benefits of this acquisition and implementing the security solutions they need for their business?

Tech consultants like Wursta will be instrumental in helping small to medium organizations implement these new security offerings from Mandiant such as their security data gathering capabilities.

