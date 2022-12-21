Gluware, Inc., a leader in intelligent network automation, announced a U.S. distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc.’s Emerging Business Group (EBG). This alliance provides value-added resellers (VARs) and solution providers the opportunity to add Gluware’s Intelligent Network Automation Suite to their portfolio of offerings in addition to providing network automation services to existing customers. Using Gluware, VARs and solution providers will be better equipped to automate complex networks at scale, safeguard mission-critical operations, and ensure business continuity and resilience. This alliance highlights Gluware’s continued commitment to its channel program and the channel community.

“Trust is critical to help ensure relationships are focused on creating value for all parties, including the end user. Gluware’s industry-leading Intelligent Network Automation Suite, combined with experience and proven value, provides a unique and attractive opportunity to accelerate hyperautomation for enterprise clients,” said Colin Henry, VP of Channel Sales, Gluware. “We have built an exemplary partner program, and through Ingram Micro’s reach and resources, we will accelerate our ability to meet the needs of the channel community. We are excited to work with Ingram Micro and leverage the expertise within its Emerging Business Group to bring the value of Gluware’s portfolio to even more partners and their customers.”

There is tremendous market need for network automation. Gluware empowers its users to forge a pathway toward fully-automated networks that provide a foundation for business innovation and competitive advantage. Through this alliance, Gluware’s Intelligent Network Automation Suite provides an opportunity for Ingram Micro to further enhance and expand its hyperautomation portfolio with a low-code/no-code solution that can bring a faster return on investment through its ease of implementation.e

For more information, please visit www.gluware.com.