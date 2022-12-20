Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions announced Jason Beal as its new Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystems. Beal brings more than 20 years of channel leadership experience, with a focus on channel ecosystem launch, and development and expansion in cybersecurity businesses. At Barracuda, Beal will lead global channel strategy and development with a strong focus on driving growth across the Barracuda global partner ecosystem. In this new role, Beal will also help Barracuda partners further capture opportunities in the market with its innovative technology solutions.

“I’m thrilled to join the Barracuda team and help drive the next phase of growth,” said Jason Beal, VP Worldwide Partner Ecosystems at Barracuda. “I look forward to the impact I can bring to the team as we execute our growth plans while meeting the needs of partners and customers with our integrated suite of advanced security solutions.”

Beal joins Barracuda from AvePoint, where he served as Senior Vice President, Global Channel & Partner Ecosystems, focused on implementing global channel strategy and their first global partner program. Prior to AvePoint, Beal held channel leadership roles at both Palo Alto Networks and Ingram Micro.

