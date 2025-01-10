CEO Fred Voccola will step up into the role of Vice Chairman to focus on long-term innovation and strategy while helping the board hire a new CEO to run day-to-day operations as Kaseya enters its next phase of growth and lays the foundation for a potential public offering.

What will this mean for Kaseya? I guess it depends on who will be the next CEO.

In 10 years under Voccola’s leadership, Kaseya has achieved remarkable growth. Since 2015 the company has grown from a single-product provider into a comprehensive platform with over $1.5 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

“With Kaseya coming off the strongest quarter and year in our history, now is the right time for me to step up into the role of Vice Chairman and hand over operating responsibilities to a new CEO,” said Voccola. “It has been the honor of my professional life to lead Kaseya and work alongside the talented team that has driven our success.”

Kevin Thompson, current Kaseya board member, will play a key role in the transition, working closely with Voccola to identify the company’s next CEO. Thompson said,

“Kaseya’s future is incredibly bright, and I’m excited to work with Fred and the board to identify a new leader who will guide the company through this transformative period.”