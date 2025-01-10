Nelson Nahum is CEO of Geyser Data, a leader in cloud-based data archiving and protection. During this interview, he discussed the relevance of tape backups in the storage industry, highlighting their low cost and energy efficiency. He explained that Geyser Data is modernizing tape usage by offering it as a service through cloud infrastructure, which simplifies management for customers. Their data caching system, suitable for archiving and video surveillance, temporarily stores data before transferring it to tape.
Nelson noted the longevity of tape storage, lasting 15 to 30 years, in contrast to the shorter lifespan of hard drives. He also discussed the cost-effectiveness of tape compared to cloud and disk storage, emphasizing its lower energy consumption and the elimination of egress fees.
Key Features of Geyser Data Tape-as-a-Service:
- No Egress or Retrieval Fees: Avoid the unpredictable costs of retrieving or accessing archived data, a common pain point for businesses using traditional cloud providers.
- No Hardware Required: Archive and store vast amounts of data without investing in additional hardware or maintenance.
- Security: Dedicated tapes per customer with air-gapped isolation provide maximum protection against cyberattacks.
- Integration with AWS S3: Readily copy data from tapes to AWS S3 for running analytics and AI workloads.
- Energy Efficiency: Enjoy energy-efficient data storage, addressing the power consumption challenges of data-heavy technologies.
- Scalable Storage: Easily expand storage capacity as data grows, without hardware-based limitations or upfront investments.