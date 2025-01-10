Nelson Nahum is CEO of Geyser Data, a leader in cloud-based data archiving and protection. During this interview, he discussed the relevance of tape backups in the storage industry, highlighting their low cost and energy efficiency. He explained that Geyser Data is modernizing tape usage by offering it as a service through cloud infrastructure, which simplifies management for customers. Their data caching system, suitable for archiving and video surveillance, temporarily stores data before transferring it to tape.

Nelson noted the longevity of tape storage, lasting 15 to 30 years, in contrast to the shorter lifespan of hard drives. He also discussed the cost-effectiveness of tape compared to cloud and disk storage, emphasizing its lower energy consumption and the elimination of egress fees.

Key Features of Geyser Data Tape-as-a-Service: