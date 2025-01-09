Robert Burko, CEO of Elite Digital talked about digital marketing in an AI-driven environment. Robert shared the history of his company, which was founded 22 years ago while he was still in high school, initially as a cloud-based email marketing firm. Over time, the company evolved into a full-service digital marketing agency, with a strong emphasis on a results-driven approach and the importance of strategic planning.

Robert discussed the concept of digital burnout and how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed digital habits, leading to increased screen time and the need to manage it effectively, especially for children. He also touched on the addictive nature of algorithms and the necessity for broader support to address these challenges. The impact of AI on digital marketing was also a topic of conversation, with Robert sharing insights from his recent course on AI prompt engineering.

The interview addressed the challenges faced by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in adapting to evolving customer behaviors by 2025. Robert advised business owners to focus on their strengths, collaborate with digital marketing professionals, and establish clear measurement plans to track success. He stressed the importance of data analysis to avoid ineffective spending and the need for continuous improvement in marketing strategies.