Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems, Pax8

Rob provided a comprehensive overview of the recent European user conference in Berlin, which successfully attracted over 500 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and 40 vendors. He announced plans for a follow-up conference in Amsterdam in 2025, emphasizing the importance of building a community among MSPs. He introduced new marketplace strategies that utilize AI and data to enhance MSP margins and operational efficiency, stressing the need for vendors to align their offerings with MSP requirements.