Kaseya announced it has acquired SaaS Alerts’ technology, SaasS Alert will be included for free as part of the Kaseya 365 User subscription, adding significant value to the new subscription for MSPs.

“Our mission is to make our partners more profitable, by providing them a platform that provides far more AI-based automation than otherwise available, and offering that platform at a fraction of the cost,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. “When we launched Kaseya 365 Endpoint earlier this year, the market response was astounding. Our goal from the beginning of our journey was to ensure our MSP partners get the recognition and financial benefits that match the enormous value they provide to SMBs around the world. Now, with Kaseya 365 User, we get to take another major step. Our partners can better protect themselves and their customers, automate service delivery and once again vastly improve their unit economics for greater profitability.”

While small businesses power the global economy, their technology infrastructure is largely dependent on MSPs to protect user data and respond to ever-present cyber threats. With Kaseya 365 User and Kaseya 365 Endpoint, MSPs can now offer comprehensive protection for small business owners and their customers.

“Now more than ever, there is a massive advantage to being an MSP powered by Kaseya,” said Nick Martin, Director of Managed Services, Mainstreet IT Solutions. “It’s a true competitive advantage because with Kaseya 365 User we’re getting more for less money, and we can pass along savings to our customers without sacrificing anything.”

SaaS Alerts, a critical component of Kaseya 365 User, is the leading SaaS security platform for MSPs. This innovative technology allows MSPs to monitor and remediate any potential threat to their critical business applications or users in SaaS environments in real time and ensure critical business applications are safe from both internal and external threats.

“As cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, MSP tools need to evolve,” said Jim Lippie, CEO, SaaS Alerts. “With cloud detection and response, MSPs can identify breaches and act on them quickly. This is a must-have for MSPs to protect their customers.”

Kaseya 365 User is a new subscription offering in addition to Kaseya 365 Endpoint (formerly Kaseya 365), which was introduced in April. Less than six months after launching, Kaseya 365 Endpoint now protects more than 5.5 million devices.

Source: Kaseya



