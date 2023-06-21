CTERA, a leader in edge-to-cloud file services, announced its new global partner program, designed to empower resellers, managed service providers and system integrators to become trusted advisors in secure multi-cloud data management.

The CTERA Partner Program educates, rewards and recognizes skilled channel partners based on their level of activities. The program is comprised of three tiers: Elite, Premier and Select, all designed to guarantee that partners have access to a full set of resources, tools, and support during and after the sales cycle. The program balances competency-based requirements with tangible benefits and enhanced incentives to drive a recurring revenue continuum.

“Our new partner program represents a more streamlined and enhanced approach to connecting with our partners, ensuring that we are meeting their needs, and doing all we can to make certain CTERA is an integral part of their portfolio,” said Michael Amselem, CRO, CTERA. “This program is built for supporting our current partners’ continued growth, while attracting additional new business.”

For more information on the CTERA Partner Program, please visit: https://www.ctera.com/partners/partner-program/