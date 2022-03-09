ESET is doubling its encouragement for women to pursue a career in cybersecurity within the fields of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

For the seventh annual ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship — and the second year Canada has participated in the program — ESET Canada is offering $5,000 scholarships to two women students in a graduate or undergraduate program majoring in cybersecurity in a STEM discipline. In Canada, students can pursue a cybersecurity education at 47 colleges and 24 universities.

“Women are vastly underrepresented in the STEM fields, with some estimates that men outnumber women three-to-one in the field of cybersecurity,” says Celeste Blodgett, vice president of human resources at ESET. “It is more than symbolic that we are launching this year’s scholarship program on International Women’s Day. We are dedicated to the progress of women in cybersecurity with an emphasis on digital security and cyber awareness. Empowering women to pursue their passions in cybersecurity is critical in order to cultivate an under-represented segment of talent in the sector.”

Aspiring cybersecurity students can apply for the scholarship via https://www.eset.com/ca/women-in-cybersecurity-scholarship, where you can find all the qualifications and eligibility details. Applications for the scholarship are due by April 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In its 2021 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, (ISC)2, found the field remains predominantly male, with women representing less than a quarter of the workers. While the number of women in the field is technically increasing, there is still a long way to go.

“We are strongly encouraging women to pursue the opportunities that exist in Canada,” says Blodgett. “The more women who succeed in cybersecurity, the more likely it is that we can attract more women into the field.”

ESET Canada is furthering awareness of its scholarship by launching an online shop of branded merchandise, where 100 per cent of proceeds will support the growth of Women in Cybersecurity Scholarships funds. To take part in the cause, you can find the shop here: https://www.promoplace.com/esetcanada/shop_001.htm.

Source: ESET