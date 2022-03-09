Dep Instinct, the first company to apply end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity, announced the recent addition of Mike Saletta as Area Vice President of Americas Channels.

As the incoming AVP of Americas Channels, Saletta will be primarily focused on alignment, enablement, and demand generation for Deep Instinct’s partners. Over the course of his nearly 25 years in the technology industry, Saletta has held a variety of sales and channel leadership positions for companies including NetApp, Bay Dynamics, and most recently, SecurityScorecard. In these positions, he’s been laser-focused on building and leading high-performing channel sales teams.

“I have a true passion for the channel and by having worked at both cybersecurity startups as well as Fortune 500 companies, I hope to pair these experiences together in order to bring Deep Instinct’s channel program to the next level,” said Saletta. “The key to our channel success in 2022 and beyond will be based on our ability to help our partners and their customers see how much more efficient and effective deep learning is at stopping ransomware and other malware versus machine learning. EDR is just not enough to properly protect a customer’s environment.”

Deep Instinct’s channel program has evolved to a 100% focus over the last few years and is anticipated to make an even bigger revolutionary shift in the coming months as a new partner program is announced that is simple, profitable, and memorable.

